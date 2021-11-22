Ledger weather forecast 11-22-2021

Clear skies and a beautiful day expected Monday in LeFlore County.

The high is expected to be 60 degrees, with a low of 36 degrees.

Sunday’s high was 62, with a low of 36.

Sunrise Monday is 6:59 a.m. Sunset if 5:09 p.m.

Average temperatures for Nov. 21 are a high of 61, with a low of 33.

Records for the date were a high of 75 in 1973. The record low was 15 in 1976.

A year ago on Nov. 21, 2020, the high was 71, with a low of 36. A total of .02 inches of rain was recorded.