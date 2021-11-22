Ledger to live stream Poteau game

The Heavener Ledger/LCJ will live stream Friday’s Class 4A semifinal game at Jenks between Tuttle and Poteau.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Pregame will begin a few minutes early.

The game features the top two ranked teams in the class as Tuttle is ranked No. 1 while Poteau is ranked second.

The game can be viewed on the Ledger’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/heavenerledger and also the YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8_Imfg8bYjt1kF5QlK_NIA.