Week 13 pick-em now available

The Ledger Week 13 pick-em is now open.

We encourage everybody to participate even if they have not previously played.

It’s easy and free. All you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, the Big 12, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then, you submit your picks by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (877) 514-1424, text to (844) 673-0508, mail to Ledger, P.O. Box 38, Heavener, Ok. 74937 or bring them by 704 West Fifth Street in Heavener, Ok. 74937.

Weekly winners get a free six-month subscription to our e-edition while the overall winner gets a $50 gift certificate to the Southern Belle in Heavener.

panel picks week 13

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Poteau vs. Tuttle
OU at OSU
Tulsa at SMU
Missouri at Arkansas
Kansas State at Texas
TCU at Iowa State
Texas Tech at Baylor
West Virginia at Kansas
Ohio State at Michigan
Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against OSU ___________
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.  653-7350.
