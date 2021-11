The Class 4A semifinals are set by the OSSBA.

Poteau and Tuttle play 7 p.m. at Jenks High School while Clinton and Elk City play 7 p.m. at Southwestern.

The winners of the two semifinal games play for the state championship Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at UCO in Edmond.

FB_2021-22_4ABracket

