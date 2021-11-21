Obituary for Delana Ester

Delana Deanne Ester, 47, of Heavener was born Jan. 23, 1974 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Ray and Pam (Winters) Luman and passed away surrounded by family Nov. 18, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 11 a.m., Monday at Lovings Baptist Church in Heavener, with Reverend David Hardin and Reverend Chad Loper officiating. Burial will follow in Lovings Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Delana attended Heavener Public Schools and graduated from Shawnee Mission North West High School in Lenexa, Kansas. She earned her nursing degree from Kansas City Vo-Tech School and a Hospital Management degree from the University of Phoenix. She was married to Dustin Ester for 27 years. Delana loved her career of nursing and worked 16 years at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. She loved reading and recently enjoyed finishing a yo-yo quilt, which was started by her great-grandmother, Dain Steelman and grandmother, Camelia Luman. Delana was a member of Lovings Baptist Church and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by many. Delana was a loving wife, mother, Nani, daughter, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Dustin Ester, of the home; two sons Tyler Ester and wife April of Howe, and Logan Ester of Heavener; her parents Ray and Pam Luman of Wister;

four grandchildren that were her world: John, Jolie, Josie, and Aubrey; and numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dwight Luman; her paternal grandparents Estes and Camelia Luman; and her maternal grandparents, Doyle and Jean Winters.

Pallbearers are Damone Ester, Collin Riordan, David Grubbs, Jr., Tyler Ester, Logan Ester and Steve Newcomer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lovings Baptist Church or Gideon Bibles in honor of Delana.

Viewing is 1 until 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

