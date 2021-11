Robert Lee Spoon was born Dec. 24, 1949 in Nicut to Bertha (Wilkey) Byrd and Robert Lee Spoon and passed away Nov. 18, 2021 in Spiro.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

