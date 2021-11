Austin Davis won the Ledger Week 12 pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with Jesse Sutmiller.

They both finished 10-0 on their picks for last week with Davis coming closer to the point OSU scored in their game at Texas Tech.

Davis and Jonathon Sutmiller are tied for the overall lead at 105-34.

Play the Week 13 Pick-em HERE.

panel picks week 13