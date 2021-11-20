Poteau sets up game with Tuttle

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

It has been a matchup a lot of people have been looking forward to for a long time.

The top two ranked teams in Class 4A in top-ranked Tuttle and second-ranked Poteau cleared additional hurdles Friday night and are prepared to meet Friday at a neutral location.

Tuttle put away Wagoner, 28-0, while Poteau had too many weapons in a 45-14 win over Blanchard as both teams moved into the semifinals. Clinton, a 30-7 winner over Bristow, and Elk City, which defeated Grove, 45-24, play in the other semifinal game with the winners advancing to the state championship at UCO.

Once again, Poteau (11-1), jumped ahead early and then extended the advantage in the second half on a cold November night before a huge crowd.

Todd Mattox scored twice in the first half, Jaxon Summers barreled in for a touchdown and the Pirates jumped ahead 24-7 at halftime.

Blanchard scored to open the second half before Poteau put the game away to finish off the Lions in the postseason for the second time since 2018. That was also the last time Poteau met Tuttle in the semifinals with the Tigers defeating Poteau.

While Blanchard did not allow many big plays, the Pirates kept beating away at the Lions’ defense with Poteau’s wing-T offense, led by Mattos and Dax Collins consistently picking up good gains.

Blanchard, which lost at Tuttle, 14-13 in district play, finishes 8-4.