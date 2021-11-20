Photo of the day 11-19-2021

Our photo of the day for Nov. 19, 2021.

Every day we try, but sometimes fail, to take and post a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Yesterday’s picture is of Poteau’s Jaxon Summers being interfered with by a Blanchard defender on the Pirates’ first drive of the game, setting the Pirates up for a touchdown.

