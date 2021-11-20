Oklahoma prep football scores 11-19-2021
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 2A
Second Round
Beggs 44, Vian 24
Cascia Hall 33, Victory Christian 21
Crossings Christian School 55, Lindsay 20
Eufaula 56, Metro Christian 21
Marlow 38, Chandler 7
Oklahoma Christian School 28, Community Christian 0
Rejoice Christian School 62, Antlers 0
Washington 52, Jones 21
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Heritage Hall 56, Berryhill 25
Holland Hall 34, Perkins-Tryon 14
Lincoln Christian 35, Sulphur 7
Verdigris 37, Plainview 20
Class 4A
Quarterfina=
Clinton 30, Bristow 7
Elk City 45, Grove 24
Poteau 45, Blanchard 14
Tuttle 28, Wagoner 0
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Carl Albert 14, Coweta 7
Collinsville 56, McGuinness 35
MacArthur 40, Pryor 0
McAlester 27, Guthrie 21
Class 6A-I
Semifinal
Jenks 17, Mustang 10
Union 17, Broken Arrow 14
Class 6A-II
Semifinal
Bixby 48, Stillwater 6
Deer Creek 20, Sand Springs 17
Class A
Second Round
Cashion 55, Hooker 6
Elmore City 30, Burns Flat-Dill City 8
Morrison 42, Stroud 8
Pawhuska 53, Colcord 29
Pawnee 38, Mounds 26
Ringling 72, Minco 12
Tonkawa 18, Fairview 7
Woodland 20, Gore 19
Class B
Second Round
Balko 52, Empire 6
Davenport 54, Keota 6
Dewar 58, Garber 8
Laverne 46, Tipton 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 54, Wetumka 8
Seiling 60, Caddo 14
Shattuck 44, Velma-Alma 26
Summit Christian 58, Regent Prep 46
Class C
Quarterfinal
Mountain View-Gotebo 70, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 19
Timberlake 46, Boise City 0
Tyrone 54, Midway 8
Waynoka 44, Maud 6