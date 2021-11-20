 Skip to content

Oklahoma prep football scores 11-19-2021

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 2A

Second Round

Beggs 44, Vian 24

Cascia Hall 33, Victory Christian 21

Crossings Christian School 55, Lindsay 20

Eufaula 56, Metro Christian 21

Marlow 38, Chandler 7

Oklahoma Christian School 28, Community Christian 0

Rejoice Christian School 62, Antlers 0

Washington 52, Jones 21

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Heritage Hall 56, Berryhill 25

Holland Hall 34, Perkins-Tryon 14

Lincoln Christian 35, Sulphur 7

Verdigris 37, Plainview 20

Class 4A

Quarterfina=

Clinton 30, Bristow 7

Elk City 45, Grove 24

Poteau 45, Blanchard 14

Tuttle 28, Wagoner 0

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Carl Albert 14, Coweta 7

Collinsville 56, McGuinness 35

MacArthur 40, Pryor 0

McAlester 27, Guthrie 21

Class 6A-I

Semifinal

Jenks 17, Mustang 10

Union 17, Broken Arrow 14

Class 6A-II

Semifinal

Bixby 48, Stillwater 6

Deer Creek 20, Sand Springs 17

Class A

Second Round

Cashion 55, Hooker 6

Elmore City 30, Burns Flat-Dill City 8

Morrison 42, Stroud 8

Pawhuska 53, Colcord 29

Pawnee 38, Mounds 26

Ringling 72, Minco 12

Tonkawa 18, Fairview 7

Woodland 20, Gore 19

Class B

Second Round

Balko 52, Empire 6

Davenport 54, Keota 6

Dewar 58, Garber 8

Laverne 46, Tipton 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 54, Wetumka 8

Seiling 60, Caddo 14

Shattuck 44, Velma-Alma 26

Summit Christian 58, Regent Prep 46

Class C

Quarterfinal

Mountain View-Gotebo 70, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 19

Timberlake 46, Boise City 0

Tyrone 54, Midway 8

Waynoka 44, Maud 6

Posted in Poteau, Sports

