Partly cloudy skies and warmer Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 67 degrees, with a low of 55 degrees.

Friday’s high was 59. The low was 38.

Sunrise Saturday is 6:57 a.m. Sunset is 5:10 p.m.

Average temperatures for Nov. 20 are a high of 61, with a low of 34.

Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1985, and a low of 17 in 1980.

One year ago, on Nov. 20, 2021, the high was 70, with a low of 59.