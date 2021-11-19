Tamplin sworn in to HUA

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By CRAIG HALL

David Tamplin was sworn in as a member of the Heavener Utilities Authority at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Tamplin is a 1980 graduate of Heavener High School and is employed at the James E. Hamilton Correctional Facility. He takes the place of David Grubbs Sr., who recently resigned.

Present for the meetings were Mayor Max Roberts; Council members Melinda Ballantine; Joey Clubb; Marvin Meredith; and Jim Roll; along with HUA members Jim Carr; and Jason Tiffee. Absent was Billy Adrean.

Both the Council and HUA approved meeting dates and holidays for 2022.

The Council approved giving a $100 bonus for all part-time and volunteer employees. The agenda was for $30 per person, but City Manager Cody Smith said funds were available since there is not as much being paid our for longevity.

The HUA also granted Smith the authority to settle the lawsuit on upcoming mediation with Howard Estruck vs. HUA case which is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The case has been in the works for several year and Smith was approved to spend $89,000 to settle the claim.