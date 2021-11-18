Thunder beat Rockets, 101-89

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 34 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 101-89 on Wednesday night.

It was Dort’s fifth straight game scoring at least 20 points, so Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is no longer surprised by the outbursts.

“I mean, we try not to just have any expectation,” Daigneault said. “But it doesn’t surprise me because of the quality of a pro he is and how hard he works, how consistent is with his work, his humility to kind of grow through his experiences.”

