Poteau to host Blanchard Friday

POTEAU – Poteau and Blanchard will play in the Class 4A quarterfinals 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Costner Stadium.

The winner advances to play the Tuttle and Wagoner winner in a semifinal game next week at a neutral location.

This is the first time Poteau and Blanchard have played since the Pirates defeated the Lions 36-14 in a quarterfinal game in 2018. Poteau lost to Tuttle the following week after the Pirates’ starting quarterback Jett Pitchford was injured against Blanchard.

Poteau is 10-1, ranked second and won District 4A-4. Blanchard is 8-3 and finished third in 4A-2 behind Tuttle and Clinton.

Poteau vs. Blanchard a closer look

