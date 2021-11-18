K-State could set up OU and Oklahoma St. for Big 12 title

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State. The four-game winning steak by the Wildcats (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) is the longest in the league after Baylor last week ended Oklahoma’s 17 in a row that was the longest among FBS teams. The Bears (8-2, 5-2), who before knocking off the Sooners had a disappointing loss at struggling TCU, can still make the Big 12 title game for the second time in three seasons. But if K-State extends its streak with a win over the Bears, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Oklahoma could lock up the two spots in the Big 12 championship game by winning their games Saturday.

POSSIBLE CLINCHERS?

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma (both 9-1, 6-1) each control their own fate in getting to the Big 12 title game, and end the regular season Nov. 27 in their Bedlam rivalry game, which is a week before the league championship game.

