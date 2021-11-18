HUA, Council agendas 11-18-2021

The Heavener Utilities and City Council will hold regular meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue V.

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to grant City Manager Cody Smith the authority to settle the lawsuit at the upcoming mediation for the Howard Estruct vs. Heavener Utility Authority case on December 14, 2021.

Consider, discuss, and take action on 2022 schedule of meetings and holidays.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City council

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Oath of office for new Heavener Utility Authority Trustee David Tamplin.

Consider, discuss, and take action on 2022 schedule of meetings and holidays.

Consider, discuss, and take action on approving $30 Christmas bonus on December payroll for all part time and volunteer employees.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Dept. heads report

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report