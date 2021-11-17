Obituary for Roger Bain

Roger Wade Bain, 66, of Heavener was born Aug. 17, 1955 in Heavener to Hollis and Alma Dollie (Benefield) Bain and passed away Nov. 16, 2021 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Roger was a life-long resident of the area, a 1974 graduate of Heavener High School, and a retired sales clerk for Ron’s Lumber & Home Center. He enjoyed building things, working outside, fixing lawn mowers, and helping others. Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is survived by, his wife, Mirna Quezada-Bain, of the home; one daughter Lucy Amos and husband Jimmy of Panama; three sons Kayse Bain and wife Sarah of Heavener, Marcos Bain and companion Athena Fowler of Sallisaw and Carlos Rodriguez and wife Karen of Heavener; six sisters Shirley Crouch of Poteau, Betty Hairrell of Heavener, Kay O’Brien of Heavener, Sonya Kelly of Cauthron, Arkansas. Lynda Wilson and husband John of Heavener, and Marsha Caughern and husband John of Heavener; one brother Dwayne Bain and wife Betty Ann of Sand Springs; eight grandchildren Chaz Rodriguez, Maya-Kate Rodriguez, Autumn Amos, Austin Amos, Laci Amos, Deshaun Bain, Kimberly Bain and Ryder Bain; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Cynthia Bain and Nancy Duncan.

Pallbearers are Jimmy Amos, Dwayne Bain, Jackie Linville, John Wilson, John Caughern and Carmelo Alvarado.

Viewing is from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, and 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., Friday, with the family visiting with friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.